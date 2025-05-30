Ansal Buildwell reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 445.52% to Rs 15.22 crore

Net profit of Ansal Buildwell reported to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 445.52% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.14% to Rs 7.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.15% to Rs 48.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

15.222.7948.8841.3733.05-71.3328.5445.115.35-2.4513.6417.394.78-2.9211.4915.274.53-5.027.9614.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News