Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 23.55% to Rs 112.22 crore

Net loss of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.55% to Rs 112.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.25% to Rs 18.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 444.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 464.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales112.22146.78 -24 444.52464.59 -4 OPM %1.4912.20 -4.1314.74 - PBDT1.732.12 -18 6.726.23 8 PBT-5.141.70 PL 5.154.55 13 NP-18.0919.67 PL 18.107.93 128

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit declines 15.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 49.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 1.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 47.26% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story