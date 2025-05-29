Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.55% to Rs 112.22 crore

Net loss of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.55% to Rs 112.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.25% to Rs 18.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 444.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 464.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

