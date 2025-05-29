Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 1739.56 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 20.07% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1739.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1678.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 453.03% to Rs 209.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 6885.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6306.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1739.561678.696885.186306.873.675.7510.115.7970.47103.03745.32383.04-5.6121.13445.3475.9110.118.42209.2137.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News