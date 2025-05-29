Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 1739.56 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 20.07% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1739.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1678.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 453.03% to Rs 209.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 6885.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6306.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1739.561678.69 4 6885.186306.87 9 OPM %3.675.75 -10.115.79 - PBDT70.47103.03 -32 745.32383.04 95 PBT-5.6121.13 PL 445.3475.91 487 NP10.118.42 20 209.2137.83 453

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 49.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 1.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 47.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Deepak Nitrite, Bata India, Welspun Corp, Avanti Feeds, IRCTC

Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story