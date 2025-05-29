Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 1739.56 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 20.07% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1739.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1678.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 453.03% to Rs 209.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 6885.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6306.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
