Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit declines 15.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 164.69 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures declined 15.51% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 164.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.34% to Rs 35.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 497.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 451.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

