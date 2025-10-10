Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 89.56% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries declined 95.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 89.56% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.5514.840.651.820.010.270.010.270.010.20

