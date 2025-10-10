GST Reforms Boost Manipur's Local Industries, Crafts and Agro-Based Economy for Inclusive Growth

The reduction in GST on packaged coffee from 18% to 5% brings substantial relief across Manipurs coffee industry. Districts such as Ukhrul, Senapati and Chandel are important hubs for coffee cultivation, particularly for high-quality Arabica varieties. Moreover, the reforms encourage the adoption of organic and sustainable farming practices.
Manipurs bamboo and cane crafts on furniture, baskets, mats and other wooden crafts are traditionally made by skilled communities in Churachandpur, Ukhrul and Tamenglong. Handloom textiles such as Phanek, Innaphi and Rani are primarily crafted by women artisans from regional communities across Imphal, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Senapati. The reforms will enhance the global appeal of Manipur's handloom products and also help preserve Manipurs traditional weaving techniques. Imphal, Churachandpur, and Ukhrul are central to communities renowned for their skill in stone carving and sculpture on ceramic tableware significantly lowering the cost of raw materials and finished goods.
Concentrated in Imphal, Senapati and Chandel districts, Manipurs processed food industry is driven by numerous small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and self-help groups (SHGs) on processed food items such as pickles, bamboo shoots, fermented foods, vegetable preparations, etc. In Imphal, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts, dairy farming is largely managed by small-scale rural and tribal communities, employing 1 lakh+ dairy farmers and cooperative members.
Together, these reforms support a balanced and inclusive growth, empowering Indias Northeastern states to contribute more strongly to the nations economy.
