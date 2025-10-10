Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST Reforms Boost Manipur's Local Industries, Crafts and Agro-Based Economy for Inclusive Growth

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The new GST reforms are aimed at driving inclusive growth and improving the ease of doing business for all, including small traders and businessmen. Manipurs economy, rooted in small-scale industries, traditional crafts, and agro-based livelihoods, stands to gain significantly from these changes. From coffee cultivation in the highlands of Ukhrul and Senapati to bamboo crafts and stone carving in Churachandpur and Imphal, the states diverse economic activities are driven largely by regional communities. By lowering input costs and encouraging demand, the reforms aim to make Manipurs unique products more competitive in both domestic and global markets.

The reduction in GST on packaged coffee from 18% to 5% brings substantial relief across Manipurs coffee industry. Districts such as Ukhrul, Senapati and Chandel are important hubs for coffee cultivation, particularly for high-quality Arabica varieties. Moreover, the reforms encourage the adoption of organic and sustainable farming practices.

Manipurs bamboo and cane crafts on furniture, baskets, mats and other wooden crafts are traditionally made by skilled communities in Churachandpur, Ukhrul and Tamenglong. Handloom textiles such as Phanek, Innaphi and Rani are primarily crafted by women artisans from regional communities across Imphal, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Senapati. The reforms will enhance the global appeal of Manipur's handloom products and also help preserve Manipurs traditional weaving techniques. Imphal, Churachandpur, and Ukhrul are central to communities renowned for their skill in stone carving and sculpture on ceramic tableware significantly lowering the cost of raw materials and finished goods.

Concentrated in Imphal, Senapati and Chandel districts, Manipurs processed food industry is driven by numerous small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and self-help groups (SHGs) on processed food items such as pickles, bamboo shoots, fermented foods, vegetable preparations, etc. In Imphal, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts, dairy farming is largely managed by small-scale rural and tribal communities, employing 1 lakh+ dairy farmers and cooperative members.

Together, these reforms support a balanced and inclusive growth, empowering Indias Northeastern states to contribute more strongly to the nations economy.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

