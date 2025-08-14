Anthem Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 64.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.55% to Rs 540.21 crore

Net profit of Anthem Biosciences rose 64.83% to Rs 135.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.55% to Rs 540.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 338.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.540.21338.5935.4535.71212.69136.65186.25117.98135.7982.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News