OnMobile Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.48% to Rs 125.33 crore

Net profit of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 125.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.125.33123.505.00-0.6427.12-1.8618.97-9.8915.68-15.32

