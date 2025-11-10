ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 568.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 171.27% to Rs 154.46 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies rose 568.53% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 171.27% to Rs 154.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.154.4656.9419.6911.0629.566.1126.373.6419.122.86

