Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 70.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.09% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv rose 70.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.09% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.160.9250.8650.000.540.390.460.270.340.20

