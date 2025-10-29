NLC India consolidated net profit declines 27.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.25% to Rs 4178.41 crore

Net profit of NLC India declined 27.06% to Rs 665.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 911.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.25% to Rs 4178.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3657.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4178.413657.2733.5027.701469.281546.03921.341133.41665.12911.85

