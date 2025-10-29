Coal India consolidated net profit declines 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.33% to Rs 26909.23 crore

Net profit of Coal India declined 30.76% to Rs 4354.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6289.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 26909.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27271.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26909.2327271.3024.9631.608779.0210051.136114.588153.374354.286289.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News