Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 3.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 3.86% to Rs 11.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.24% to Rs 355.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 257.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.355.27257.007.629.9127.0923.6316.4315.4011.5611.13

