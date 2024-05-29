Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 74.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 155.68 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels rose 74.06% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 155.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.98% to Rs 68.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 578.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

