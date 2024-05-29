Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 74.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 74.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 155.68 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels rose 74.06% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 155.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.98% to Rs 68.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 578.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales155.68144.08 8 578.97510.45 13 OPM %34.4430.96 -33.2531.96 - PBDT38.9131.45 24 139.20114.77 21 PBT26.3415.08 75 88.6665.47 35 NP18.4510.60 74 68.7948.11 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels makes decent debut

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 46.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscribed 2.52 times

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscribed 5.82 times

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscribed 59.66 times

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Indian Railway Catering &amp; Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 70.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story