Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.53% to Rs 49.69 crore

Net loss of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 32.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 49.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49.6961.7592.8297.236.2040.106.1240.05-4.0232.51

