Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 21.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.83% to Rs 301.82 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 21.44% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.83% to Rs 301.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.301.82223.8610.2410.7827.4321.5220.1316.6320.1116.56

