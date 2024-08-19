Neogrowth Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 20.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.34% to Rs 187.78 croreNet profit of Neogrowth Credit Pvt declined 20.39% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 53.34% to Rs 187.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales187.78122.46 53 OPM %43.6849.67 -PBDT13.3615.75 -15 PBT11.0513.87 -20 NP8.2410.35 -20
