Jhajjar Power standalone net profit rises 106.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jhajjar Power rose 106.73% to Rs 101.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 1060.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 928.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1060.20928.4013.6315.31188.70124.50136.2070.80101.3049.00

