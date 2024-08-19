Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.90 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Total Operating Income decline 3.60% to Rs 181.73 crore

Net loss of SBM Bank India reported to Rs 37.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income declined 3.60% to Rs 181.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income181.73188.52 -4 OPM %31.2647.66 -PBDT-37.900.73 PL PBT-37.900.73 PL NP-37.900.73 PL

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

