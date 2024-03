Apis India consolidated net profit rises 364.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 79.09 crore

Net profit of Apis India rose 364.88% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 79.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 88.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.79.0988.1816.397.1012.064.5111.593.9415.623.36

