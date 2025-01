Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 64.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.71% to Rs 373.23 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 64.32% to Rs 27.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.71% to Rs 373.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 238.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

