Zomato consolidated net profit declines 57.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Zomato declined 57.25% to Rs 59.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 138.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 64.39% to Rs 5405.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3288.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5405.003288.003.001.55371.00252.00124.00124.0059.00138.00

