APL Apollo Tubes Ltd slips for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1418, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.54% in last one year as compared to a 7.55% rally in NIFTY and a 1% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1418, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23587.3. The Sensex is at 77931.45, down 0.43%.APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has lost around 10.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8427.1, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1430, down 0.38% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd jumped 2.54% in last one year as compared to a 7.55% rally in NIFTY and a 1% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 163.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

