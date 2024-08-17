Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

APL Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 56.51% to Rs 76.16 crore

Net loss of APL Metals reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.51% to Rs 76.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 175.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales76.16175.11 -57 OPM %-19.880.70 -PBDT-15.141.22 PL PBT-15.141.22 PL NP-11.330.91 PL

