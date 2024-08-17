APL Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.51% to Rs 76.16 croreNet loss of APL Metals reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.51% to Rs 76.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 175.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales76.16175.11 -57 OPM %-19.880.70 -PBDT-15.141.22 PL PBT-15.141.22 PL NP-11.330.91 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News