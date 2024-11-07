Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aplab standalone net profit rises 992.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 13.86 crore

Net profit of Aplab rose 992.86% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.8610.88 27 OPM %4.3314.15 -PBDT1.660.25 564 PBT1.530.14 993 NP1.530.14 993

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

