Aplab standalone net profit rises 992.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 13.86 crore

Net profit of Aplab rose 992.86% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.8610.884.3314.151.660.251.530.141.530.14

