Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC consolidated net profit rises 110.71% in the September 2024 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit rises 110.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 5195.98 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 110.71% to Rs 162.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 5195.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4719.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5195.984719.61 10 OPM %8.526.44 -PBDT304.89178.47 71 PBT250.36125.26 100 NP162.9677.34 111

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supriya Sule rules out reconciliation with Ajit Pawar while he's with BJP

BFSI summit LIVE: Data science can help pre-identify those vulnerable to cyber fraud, says Chugh

Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story