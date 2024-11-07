NCC consolidated net profit rises 110.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 5195.98 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 110.71% to Rs 162.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 5195.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4719.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5195.984719.618.526.44304.89178.47250.36125.26162.9677.34

