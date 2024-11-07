NCC consolidated net profit rises 110.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 5195.98 croreNet profit of NCC rose 110.71% to Rs 162.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 5195.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4719.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5195.984719.61 10 OPM %8.526.44 -PBDT304.89178.47 71 PBT250.36125.26 100 NP162.9677.34 111
Powered by Capital Market - Live News