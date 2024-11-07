Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 22.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Sales rise 53.42% to Rs 11.66 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 22.43% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.42% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.667.60 53 OPM %77.1078.29 -PBDT4.603.74 23 PBT4.323.57 21 NP3.222.63 22

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

