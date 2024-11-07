Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 22.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.42% to Rs 11.66 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 22.43% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.42% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.667.6077.1078.294.603.744.323.573.222.63

