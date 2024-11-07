Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 43.08 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 1.60% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales43.0840.07 8 OPM %28.6430.90 -PBDT12.5712.58 0 PBT10.8210.96 -1 NP8.008.13 -2
