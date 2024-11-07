Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 43.08 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 1.60% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.43.0840.0728.6430.9012.5712.5810.8210.968.008.13

