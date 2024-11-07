Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 17.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 700.30 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 17.28% to Rs 70.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 700.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 665.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales700.30665.00 5 OPM %13.3712.95 -PBDT93.7085.00 10 PBT92.4082.90 11 NP70.6060.20 17

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

