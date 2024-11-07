Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 17.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 700.30 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 17.28% to Rs 70.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 700.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 665.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.700.30665.0013.3712.9593.7085.0092.4082.9070.6060.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News