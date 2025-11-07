APM Industries standalone net profit rises 5200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.82% to Rs 67.54 crore

Net profit of APM Industries rose 5200.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.82% to Rs 67.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.67.5484.244.262.983.332.011.450.061.060.02

