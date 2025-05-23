Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.44% to Rs 161.77 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 8.19% to Rs 14.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.44% to Rs 161.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 81.23% to Rs 56.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.24% to Rs 562.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 371.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content