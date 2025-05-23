Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 68.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.92% to Rs 7.40 crore

Net profit of Meera Industries declined 68.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.92% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.79% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 39.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.409.6039.8530.148.119.5814.539.820.660.915.892.890.340.594.621.650.190.603.721.46

