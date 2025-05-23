PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 58.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 672.89 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects declined 58.38% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 672.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 667.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.12% to Rs 56.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 2512.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2505.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

672.89667.762512.132505.794.817.897.1410.4127.3044.71152.52234.338.0524.7779.87169.466.4615.5256.42122.97

