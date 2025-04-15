Apollo Micro Systems gains on fresh orders and L1 status

Apollo Micro Systems jumped 3.02% to Rs 116.05 after the company said it received orders totaling Rs 7.52 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), and a private company.

These orders are part of the company's ongoing business operations. Additionally, Apollo Micro Systems has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) for orders amounting to Rs 11.48 crore from DRDO and the PSU.

Apollo Micro Systems is a Hyderabad-based company specializing in the design, development, and supply of advanced electronic and electro-mechanical solutions. It serves critical sectors like defence, space, and homeland security, providing high-performance, time-sensitive systems to the Ministry of Defence, public sector undertakings, and private sector clients.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 83.33% to Rs 18.26 crore while net sales rose 62.46% to Rs 148.39 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

