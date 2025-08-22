Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2025.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2025.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd surged 13.25% to Rs 232.1 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd soared 6.46% to Rs 80.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.23 lakh shares in the past one month. Swan Energy Ltd spiked 6.04% to Rs 487.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month. Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd jumped 5.89% to Rs 236.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.