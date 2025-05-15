Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 47.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 47.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 6423.59 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres declined 47.86% to Rs 184.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 354.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 6423.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6258.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.88% to Rs 1121.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1721.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 26123.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25377.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6423.596258.20 3 26123.4225377.72 3 OPM %13.0416.43 -13.6717.52 - PBDT755.81987.79 -23 3213.684095.33 -22 PBT378.75599.80 -37 1715.312617.50 -34 NP184.62354.08 -48 1121.321721.87 -35

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

