Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 47.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 6423.59 croreNet profit of Apollo Tyres declined 47.86% to Rs 184.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 354.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 6423.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6258.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.88% to Rs 1121.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1721.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 26123.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25377.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
