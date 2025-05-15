Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 47.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 6423.59 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres declined 47.86% to Rs 184.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 354.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 6423.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6258.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.88% to Rs 1121.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1721.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 26123.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25377.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6423.596258.2026123.4225377.7213.0416.4313.6717.52755.81987.793213.684095.33378.75599.801715.312617.50184.62354.081121.321721.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News