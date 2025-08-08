Apollo Tyres slides after Q1 PAT slumps 96% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Apollo Tyres slipped 1.03% to Rs 431.45 after the company reported a 95.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.88 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 302 crore posted in Q1 FY25.However, revenue from operations grew by 3.56% YoY to Rs 6,560.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 11.88% YoY to Rs 408.56 crore in Q4 FY26. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 370.20 crore during the quarter.
The company reported an operating profit of Rs 868 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, down 4.51% compared to Rs 909 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
On the segmental front, the companys revenue from the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) segment stood at Rs 4,828.70 crore (up 2.43% YoY), income from Europe was Rs 1,848.12 crore (up 7.77% YoY), while revenue from other regions stood at Rs 1,139 crore (up 16.20% YoY) during the period under review.
Onkar Kanwar, chairman, Apollo Tyres said This quarters results reflect solid execution and a focus on profitable growth. Its encouraging to see Indian Operations performing in line with expectations -- driven particularly by strong momentum in the aftermarket segment. These results underscore the resilience of our business model and our ability to create long-term value for shareholders.
Apollo Tyres' principal business activity is the manufacturing and sale of automotive tyres.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app