Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Tyres slides after Q1 PAT slumps 96% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Apollo Tyres slides after Q1 PAT slumps 96% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apollo Tyres slipped 1.03% to Rs 431.45 after the company reported a 95.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.88 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 302 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations grew by 3.56% YoY to Rs 6,560.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 11.88% YoY to Rs 408.56 crore in Q4 FY26. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 370.20 crore during the quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of Rs 868 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, down 4.51% compared to Rs 909 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

On the segmental front, the companys revenue from the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) segment stood at Rs 4,828.70 crore (up 2.43% YoY), income from Europe was Rs 1,848.12 crore (up 7.77% YoY), while revenue from other regions stood at Rs 1,139 crore (up 16.20% YoY) during the period under review.

Onkar Kanwar, chairman, Apollo Tyres said This quarters results reflect solid execution and a focus on profitable growth. Its encouraging to see Indian Operations performing in line with expectations -- driven particularly by strong momentum in the aftermarket segment. These results underscore the resilience of our business model and our ability to create long-term value for shareholders.

Apollo Tyres' principal business activity is the manufacturing and sale of automotive tyres.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 264 cr

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 19.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 217.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 26.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.54% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story