Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 54.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 54.65% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.700.97 -28 OPM %77.1481.44 -PBDT0.551.16 -53 PBT0.551.16 -53 NP0.390.86 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News