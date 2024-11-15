Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 54.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 54.65% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.700.9777.1481.440.551.160.551.160.390.86

