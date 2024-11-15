Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries declined 72.58% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.360.48-161.11-2720.832.40-0.212.31-0.281.053.83

