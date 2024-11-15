Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Hind Aluminium Industries declined 72.58% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.360.48 -25 OPM %-161.11-2720.83 -PBDT2.40-0.21 LP PBT2.31-0.28 LP NP1.053.83 -73
