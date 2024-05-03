Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.01% in the March 2024 quarter

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 2319.28 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 22.01% to Rs 168.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 138.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 2319.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1952.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.66% to Rs 580.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 477.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 8104.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6908.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2319.281952.93 19 8104.086908.17 17 OPM %10.5410.35 -10.3310.16 - PBDT243.21198.78 22 842.64699.09 21 PBT227.45184.46 23 781.29642.01 22 NP168.49138.10 22 580.74477.35 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 22.21% in the March 2024 quarter

NSE SME DCG Cables &amp; Wires slides on debut

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 6.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Universal Cables consolidated net profit declines 1.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Industrials shares rise

Coal India, Coforge, CIE Automotive India, Railtel Corp in spotlight

Happy Forgings bags supply order of components for Electric SUV

Kretto Syscon standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Associated Alcohols &amp; Breweries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 17.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story