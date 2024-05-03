Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Associated Alcohols &amp; Breweries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 31.08% to Rs 242.22 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 25.00% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.08% to Rs 242.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.80% to Rs 50.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 759.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 700.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales242.22184.79 31 759.80700.77 8 OPM %7.627.96 -10.108.90 - PBDT20.1516.10 25 82.6869.88 18 PBT15.8312.87 23 68.2855.49 23 NP12.259.80 25 50.6241.56 22

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

