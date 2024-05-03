Sales rise 31.08% to Rs 242.22 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 25.00% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.08% to Rs 242.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.80% to Rs 50.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 759.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 700.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

