Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 2.83 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 2,83,472 equity shares under ESOP on 18 August 2025.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 1,00,01,75,274 consisting of 50,00,87,637 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,00,07,42,218 consisting of 50,03,71,109 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each The newly allotted shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

