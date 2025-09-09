Gopal Snacks gains on expansion in south & north India

Gopal Snacks added 2.78% to Rs 373.65 after the company entered into long-term agreements for third-party manufacturing facilities at Hiryur (Karnataka) and Kashipur (Uttarakhand), marking its entry into southern and northern regions of India.

The facilities will enable the company to deepen market penetration and strengthen its distribution network in both southern and northern regions of India, ensuring continued growth momentum and enhanced service to trade partners.

The Hiryur facility, with an installed capacity of 4,400 MTPA, will manufacture wafers, snack pallets, and corn products, with a strategy focused on reinforcing the companys presence in southern markets and enhancing dealer servicing. Meanwhile, the Kashipur facility, with a capacity of 5,900 MTPA, will produce namkeen (including gathiya), snack pallets, and corn products, aimed at expanding reach in northern markets through stronger dealer networks and deeper market penetration.

Bipin Hadvani, chairman said, The establishment of these facilities in Hiryur and Kashipur marks a significant step in our journey to build a stronger and more flexible supply chain. By leveraging strategic partnerships through third party arrangements, we are enhancing our ability to serve customers across India while maintaining the quality and scale that our brand is known for. These facilities will not only support deeper market penetration in key regions but will also strengthen our relationships with dealers and distributors. We remain committed to delivering high-quality products and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Gopal Snacks is a manufacturer of packaged snacks in India, offering a diverse portfolio that includes gathiya, namkeen, wafers, snack pellets, extruded snacks, and other products such as papad, besan, spices, and bakery items. The companys standalone net profit tumbled 90% to Rs 2.42 crore on 7.8% fall in net sales to Rs 322.17 crore Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.