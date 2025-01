Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 20.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 450.05 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 20.88% to Rs 190.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 157.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 450.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 351.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.450.05351.4283.7983.31248.81207.54245.53205.14190.50157.59

