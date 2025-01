Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 24.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.46% to Rs 6732.98 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 24.79% to Rs 1088.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 872.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.46% to Rs 6732.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5007.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6732.985007.4269.7371.811524.801202.181465.651156.391088.21872.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News