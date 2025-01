Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 653.42 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 26.39% to Rs 147.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 116.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 653.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 564.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.653.42564.2714.0721.36205.72180.22179.29160.36147.66116.83

