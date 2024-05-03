Zydus Foundation standalone net profit declines 84.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.06% to Rs 30.63 croreNet profit of Zydus Foundation declined 84.16% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 30.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 68.57% to Rs 4.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.53% to Rs 118.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News