Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Foundation standalone net profit declines 84.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Zydus Foundation standalone net profit declines 84.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.06% to Rs 30.63 crore

Net profit of Zydus Foundation declined 84.16% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 30.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.57% to Rs 4.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.53% to Rs 118.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.6328.61 7 118.54106.29 12 OPM %13.5827.05 -16.5227.79 - PBDT5.268.37 -37 22.8931.74 -28 PBT0.644.04 -84 4.7315.05 -69 NP0.644.04 -84 4.7315.05 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 7.01%, up for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for fifth straight session

Zydus launches Mirabegron ER Tablets in US market

Zydus Lifesciences' injectable manufacturing site concludes USFDA inspection

Dr Reddy's launches Doxycycline Capsules in the US

Singapore Market falls 0.12%

Hong Kong Market extends gain to ninth day

JSW Infra Q4 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 330 cr

JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story