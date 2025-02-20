Archean Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MTAR Technologies Ltd, Avantel Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Godrej Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2025.

MTAR Technologies Ltd, Avantel Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Godrej Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2025.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd surged 11.39% to Rs 464.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 77189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47694 shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd spiked 11.35% to Rs 1435.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9562 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd soared 10.74% to Rs 118.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd rose 9.69% to Rs 131.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90275 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd advanced 9.13% to Rs 938.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10282 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News