Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Archidply Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 121.39 crore

Net profit of Archidply Industries declined 83.20% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 121.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.04% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 435.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 421.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales121.39114.09 6 435.67421.75 3 OPM %5.055.61 -4.965.69 - PBDT4.835.11 -5 16.7820.56 -18 PBT3.164.11 -23 12.3216.55 -26 NP0.432.56 -83 7.1012.25 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Archidply Decor standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Associated Alcohols &amp; Breweries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Avantel Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 4.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Airo Lam consolidated net profit rises 11.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Solara Active Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 499.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 195.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Oswal Agro Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 40.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story