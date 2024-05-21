Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 499.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 77.11% to Rs 173.05 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments rose 499.11% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.11% to Rs 173.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.12% to Rs 56.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 616.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 557.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales173.0597.71 77 616.92557.00 11 OPM %19.95-6.65 -16.2910.93 - PBDT34.9110.55 231 107.43100.46 7 PBT29.835.41 451 86.7279.26 9 NP20.133.36 499 56.3357.55 -2

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

